All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster168.667
x-Southern Maryland1410.5832
Staten Island1114.440
York1015.400
Long Island916.360
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia204.833
Kentucky1312.520
Charleston1113.4589
Lexington1113.4589
High Point717.29213
Tuesday's Games

Long Island 14, Staten Island 1

Lancaster 5, York 3

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4

Gastonia 10, Lexington 8

Kentucky 10, High Point 9

Wednesday's Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thurday's Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

