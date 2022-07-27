|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Southern Maryland
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Lancaster
|12
|6
|.632
|½
|Staten Island
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|York
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Long Island
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Charleston
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Kentucky
|9
|10
|.474
|6
|Lexington
|9
|10
|.474
|6
|High Point
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|Tuesday's Games
Lexington 10, Gastonia 4
Charleston 6, York 1
Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 8
Long Island 6, Staten Island Ferry 3
Kentucky 10, High Point 4
|Wednesday's Games
Kentucky 8, High Point 7
Gastonia 11, Lexington 0
York 19, Charleston 1
Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 3
Staten Island 10, Long Island 9
|Thursday's Games
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
