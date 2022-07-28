All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Southern Maryland137.650
Lancaster126.632½
Staten Island109.526
York811.421
Long Island613.316
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia154.789
Charleston1010.500
Kentucky910.4746
Lexington910.4746
High Point415.21111
Wednesday's Games

Kentucky 8, High Point 7

Gastonia 11, Lexington 0

York 19, Charleston 1

Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 3

Staten Island 10, Long Island 9

Thursday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

York at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

