|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Southern Maryland
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Lancaster
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Staten Island
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|York
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Long Island
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Charleston
|10
|11
|.476
|6½
|Kentucky
|10
|11
|.476
|6½
|Lexington
|9
|12
|.429
|7½
|High Point
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|Wednesday's Games
Kentucky 8, High Point 7
Gastonia 11, Lexington 0
York 19, Charleston 1
Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 3
Staten Island 10, Long Island 9
|Thursday's Games
Gastonia 8, Lexington 6
York 11, Charleston 5
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, ppd.
Long Island 4, Staten Island 3
High Point 9, Kentucky 7
|Friday's Games
York at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
