All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York3726.588
Long Island3726.588
Southern Maryland3031.4926
Lancaster2437.39312
Staten Island2240.35515½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4122.651
High Point4122.6511
Lexington3132.49210
Spire City (Frederick)2637.41315
Charleston2339.37117½
Friday's Games

Staten Island 10, Charleston 6, 1st game

Staten Island 6, Charleston 3, 2nd game

Lexington 7, York 6

Spire City 6, Lancaster 3

Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 8, Gastonia 1

Saturday's Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Lexington at York, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2, noon

