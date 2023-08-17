All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2015.571
Southern Maryland2015.571
Staten Island2015.571
York1816.529
Long Island1617.4853
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2112.636
Gastonia2013.6061
Charleston1519.441
Spire City (Frederick)1421.4008
Lexington728.20015
Wednesday's Games

Staten Island 9, Charleston 0, 1st game

Staten Island 8, Charleston 5, 2nd game

Long Island 7, Lancaster, 6, 1st game

Long Island 3, Lancaster 0, 2nd game

York 2, Gastonia 1

Spire City 7, Southern Maryland 6

High Point 7, Lexington 2

Thursday's Games

Staten Island 9, Charleston 4

Lancaster 9, Long Island 6

Gastonia 5, York 2

Southern Maryland 12, Spire City 1

High Point 7, Lexington 2

Friday's Games

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Staten Island at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

