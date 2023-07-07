All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York3725.597
Long Island3626.5811
Southern Maryland3030.5006
Lancaster2436.40012
Staten Island2040.33316
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4121.661
High Point4022.6451
Lexington3032.48411
Spire City (Frederick)2537.40316
Charleston2337.38317
Thursday's Games

Staten Island 4, Lexington 0

York 5, Charleston 4

Long Island 15, Lacaster 1

Southen Maryland 3, High Point 0

Spire City 6, Gastonia 4

Friday's Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 2, 4 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Lexington at York, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you