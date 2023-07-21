|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|York
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Southern Maryland
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Staten Island
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Long Island
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|High Point
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Lexington
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|Thursday's Games
Lancaster 8, Lexington 6
Staten Island 12, Spire City 2
Charleston 5, York 3
Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 3
Gastonia 10, High Point 5
|Friday's Games
York 7, Lancaster 2
Long Island 8, High Point 2
Southern Maryland 11, Gastonia 9
Staten Island 2, Lexington 1
Charleston 12, Spire City 9
|Saturday's Games
Charleston at Spire City, 6 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charleston at Spire City, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
