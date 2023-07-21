All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster93.750
York73.7001
Southern Maryland75.5832
Staten Island47.364
Long Island38.273
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia74.636
Charleston64.600½
High Point75.583½
Spire City (Frederick)57.417
Lexington110.0916
Thursday's Games

Lancaster 8, Lexington 6

Staten Island 12, Spire City 2

Charleston 5, York 3

Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 3

Gastonia 10, High Point 5

Friday's Games

York 7, Lancaster 2

Long Island 8, High Point 2

Southern Maryland 11, Gastonia 9

Staten Island 2, Lexington 1

Charleston 12, Spire City 9

Saturday's Games

Charleston at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston at Spire City, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you