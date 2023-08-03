|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Southern Maryland
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|Lancaster
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|Long Island
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Staten Island
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Gastonia
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Charleston
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|9
|14
|.391
|5½
|Lexington
|3
|20
|.130
|11½
|Wednesday's Games
Lancaster 4, Charleston 3
York 11, Staten Island 3
Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 1
High Point 7, Gastonia 3
Long Island 11, Spire City 9
|Thursday's Games
Staten Island 6, York 4
Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 2
Lancaster 14, Charleston 4
High Point at Gastonia, ppd.
Spire City 3, Long Island 2
|Friday's Games
Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
