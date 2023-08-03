All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York157.682
Southern Maryland158.652½
Lancaster149.609
Long Island1012.4555
Staten Island1012.4555
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point148.636
Gastonia1110.524
Charleston1011.476
Spire City (Frederick)914.391
Lexington320.13011½
Wednesday's Games

Lancaster 4, Charleston 3

York 11, Staten Island 3

Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 1

High Point 7, Gastonia 3

Long Island 11, Spire City 9

Thursday's Games

Staten Island 6, York 4

Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 2

Lancaster 14, Charleston 4

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

Spire City 3, Long Island 2

Friday's Games

Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

