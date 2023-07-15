All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York41.800
Lancaster42.667½
Southern Maryland33.500
Staten Island14.2003
Long Island15.1674
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia41.800
High Point42.667½
Spire City (Frederick)33.5001
Charleston22.5001
Lexington14.2003
Friday's Games

Spire City 8, Lancaster 4, 1st game

Spire City 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game

Charleston 10, Southern Maryland 5

Gastonia 7, Staten Island 3

York 9, Long Island 6

High Point 10, Lexingon 6

Saturday's Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 2:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

York at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

