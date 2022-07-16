|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Staten Island
|7
|2
|.778
|1
|x-Southern Maryland
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Long Island
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|York
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lexington
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Charleston
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Kentucky
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|High Point
|0
|9
|.000
|8½
|Thursday's Games
Long Island 6, Lexington 1
Lancaster 11, High Point 2
Staten Island 5, Southern Maryland 4
York 6, Charleston 0
Gastonia 4, Kentucky 1
|Friday's Games
Lexington at Gastonia, susp.
Charleston 8, Lancaster 4
Staten 9, York 5
Southern Maryland 3, High Point 2
Kentucky 5, Long Island 0
|Saturday's Games
Lexington at Gastonia, 2, 4:15 p.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Staten at York, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
