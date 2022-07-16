All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster81.889
Staten Island72.7781
x-Southern Maryland64.600
Long Island36.3335
York36.3335
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia801.000
Lexington44.5004
Charleston46.4005
Kentucky27.222
High Point09.000
Thursday's Games

Long Island 6, Lexington 1

Lancaster 11, High Point 2

Staten Island 5, Southern Maryland 4

York 6, Charleston 0

Gastonia 4, Kentucky 1

Friday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, susp.

Charleston 8, Lancaster 4

Staten 9, York 5

Southern Maryland 3, High Point 2

Kentucky 5, Long Island 0

Saturday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 2, 4:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Staten at York, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

