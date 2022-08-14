|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|20
|13
|.606
|3½
|Staten Island
|15
|20
|.429
|9½
|York
|14
|21
|.400
|10½
|Long Island
|13
|22
|.371
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Kentucky
|18
|16
|.529
|6½
|Charleston
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Lexington
|14
|19
|.424
|10
|High Point
|13
|22
|.371
|12
|Friday's Games
Lancaster 11, Lexington 5
Kentucky 12, York 2
Charleston 7, Long Island 3
Gastonia 9, High Point 4
Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 4
|Saturday's Games
Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0
Lexington 6, Lancaster 4
York 5, Kentucky 3
Long Island 6, Charleston 3
High Point 5, Gastonia 3
|Sunday's Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.