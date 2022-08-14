All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2410.706
x-Southern Maryland2013.606
Staten Island1520.429
York1421.40010½
Long Island1322.37111½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia2510.714
Kentucky1816.529
Charleston1518.4559
Lexington1419.42410
High Point1322.37112
Friday's Games

Lancaster 11, Lexington 5

Kentucky 12, York 2

Charleston 7, Long Island 3

Gastonia 9, High Point 4

Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 4

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0

Lexington 6, Lancaster 4

York 5, Kentucky 3

Long Island 6, Charleston 3

High Point 5, Gastonia 3

Sunday's Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

