|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|18
|11
|.621
|3
|Staten Island
|13
|19
|.406
|9½
|York
|12
|19
|.387
|10
|Long Island
|12
|20
|.375
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|Kentucky
|17
|14
|.548
|6½
|Charleston
|13
|16
|.448
|9½
|Lexington
|12
|18
|.400
|11
|High Point
|11
|20
|.355
|12½
|Wednesday's Games
Kentucky 4, Lexington 3, 1st game, 8 innings
Lexington at Kentucky, 2nd game, ppd.
Staten Island 6, Gastonia 2
Lancaster 7, Long Island 1
York at Charleston, ppd.
High Point at Southern Maryland, ppd.
|Thursday's Games
High Point at Southern Maryland, 2, 11:05 a.m.
York at Charleston, 2, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.