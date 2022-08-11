All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster229.710
x-Southern Maryland1811.6213
Staten Island1319.406
York1219.38710
Long Island1220.37510½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia248.750
Kentucky1714.548
Charleston1316.448
Lexington1218.40011
High Point1120.35512½
Wednesday's Games

Kentucky 4, Lexington 3, 1st game, 8 innings

Lexington at Kentucky, 2nd game, ppd.

Staten Island 6, Gastonia 2

Lancaster 7, Long Island 1

York at Charleston, ppd.

High Point at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2, 11:05 a.m.

York at Charleston, 2, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

