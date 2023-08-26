|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Southern Maryland
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Staten Island
|22
|20
|.524
|2
|York
|20
|21
|.488
|3½
|Long Island
|17
|23
|.425
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Gastonia
|26
|14
|.650
|½
|Charleston
|20
|21
|.488
|7
|Spire City (Frederick)
|17
|25
|.405
|10½
|Lexington
|9
|32
|.220
|18
|Friday's Games
York 6, Charleston 3
Gastonia 4, Lancaster 1
Southern Maryland 3, Lexington 2
Long Island 7, Staten Island 1
High Point 10, Spire City 6
|Saturday's Games
High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.
Charleston at York, 2 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Lancaster, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.