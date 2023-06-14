All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York2416.600
Southern Maryland2316.590½
Long Island2219.537
Lancaster1621.432
Staten Island1325.34210
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia2812.700
High Point2813.683½
Lexington1921.4759
Frederick1328.31715½
Charleston1227.30815½
Tuesday's Games

York 7, Lancaster 6

Long Island 8, Charleston 7

Gastonia 5, Southern Maryland 0

High Point 6, Frederick 5

Lexington 9, Staten Island 7

Wednesday's Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

