|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Southern Maryland
|23
|16
|.590
|½
|Long Island
|22
|19
|.537
|2½
|Lancaster
|16
|21
|.432
|6½
|Staten Island
|13
|25
|.342
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|High Point
|28
|13
|.683
|½
|Lexington
|19
|21
|.475
|9
|Frederick
|13
|28
|.317
|15½
|Charleston
|12
|27
|.308
|15½
|Tuesday's Games
York 7, Lancaster 6
Long Island 8, Charleston 7
Gastonia 5, Southern Maryland 0
High Point 6, Frederick 5
Lexington 9, Staten Island 7
|Wednesday's Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.