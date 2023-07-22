|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Lancaster
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Southern Maryland
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Staten Island
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Long Island
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|High Point
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Charleston
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Lexington
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|Friday's Games
York 7, Lancaster 2
Long Island 8, High Point 2
Southern Maryland 11, Gastonia 9
Staten Island 2, Lexington 1
Charleston 12, Spire City 9
|Saturday's Games
Spire City 8, Charleston 7
Staten Island 2, Lexington 0
York 12, Lancaster 7
High Point 6, Long Island 0
Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 6
|Sunday's Games
Charleston at Spire City, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
