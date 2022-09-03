All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3417.667
x-Southern Maryland2922.5695
Staten Island2329.44211½
Long Island2131.40413½
York2032.38514½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia3319.635
Kentucky2625.510
Lexington2525.5007
High Point2428.4629
Charleston2229.43110½
Friday's Games

Kentucky 3, Gastonia 2

Lexington 16, Charleston 7

Lancaster 5, Southen Maryland 3

High Point 11, York 3

Staten Island 2, Long Island 1

Saturday's Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

Long Island at York, 4:30 p.m.

