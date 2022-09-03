|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|29
|22
|.569
|5
|Staten Island
|23
|29
|.442
|11½
|Long Island
|21
|31
|.404
|13½
|York
|20
|32
|.385
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|Kentucky
|26
|25
|.510
|6½
|Lexington
|25
|25
|.500
|7
|High Point
|24
|28
|.462
|9
|Charleston
|22
|29
|.431
|10½
|Friday's Games
Kentucky 3, Gastonia 2
Lexington 16, Charleston 7
Lancaster 5, Southen Maryland 3
High Point 11, York 3
Staten Island 2, Long Island 1
|Saturday's Games
Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Long Island at York, 4:30 p.m.
