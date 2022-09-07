All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3618.667
x-Southern Maryland3023.566
Staten Island2430.44412
Long Island2332.41813½
York2035.36416½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia3520.636
Kentucky2727.500
Lexington2627.4918
High Point2629.4739
Charleston2430.44410½
Tuesday's Games

Lexington 3, Charleston 1

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, ppd.

Long Island 7, York 1

Lancaster 7, High Point 5

Gastonia 5, Kentucky 2

Wednesday's Games

Gastonia at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 2, 3 p.m.

Long Island at York, 2, 5 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 2, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you