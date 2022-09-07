|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|36
|18
|.667
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|30
|23
|.566
|5½
|Staten Island
|24
|30
|.444
|12
|Long Island
|23
|32
|.418
|13½
|York
|20
|35
|.364
|16½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|Kentucky
|27
|27
|.500
|7½
|Lexington
|26
|27
|.491
|8
|High Point
|26
|29
|.473
|9
|Charleston
|24
|30
|.444
|10½
|Tuesday's Games
Lexington 3, Charleston 1
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, ppd.
Long Island 7, York 1
Lancaster 7, High Point 5
Gastonia 5, Kentucky 2
|Wednesday's Games
Gastonia at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 2, 3 p.m.
Long Island at York, 2, 5 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 2, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
