All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2513.658
x-Southern Maryland2215.595
Staten Island1722.436
York1722.436
Long Island1425.35911½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia2712.692
Kentucky1919.500
Lexington1720.4599
High Point1722.43610
Charleston1621.43210
Wednesday's Games

Lexington 4, Kentucky 3

Gastonia 5, Southern Maryland 3

York 10, Lancaster 3

Long Island 4, Staten Island 2

High Point 4, Charleston 1

Thursday's Games

Gastonia 12, Southern Maryland 7

York 5, Lancaster 4

Staten Island 14, Long Island 5

High Point 12, Charleston 1

Lexington 8, Kentucky 7

Friday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you