|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|22
|15
|.595
|2½
|Staten Island
|17
|22
|.436
|8½
|York
|17
|22
|.436
|8½
|Long Island
|14
|25
|.359
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|Kentucky
|19
|19
|.500
|7½
|Lexington
|17
|20
|.459
|9
|High Point
|17
|22
|.436
|10
|Charleston
|16
|21
|.432
|10
|Wednesday's Games
Lexington 4, Kentucky 3
Gastonia 5, Southern Maryland 3
York 10, Lancaster 3
Long Island 4, Staten Island 2
High Point 4, Charleston 1
|Thursday's Games
Gastonia 12, Southern Maryland 7
York 5, Lancaster 4
Staten Island 14, Long Island 5
High Point 12, Charleston 1
Lexington 8, Kentucky 7
|Friday's Games
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
