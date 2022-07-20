All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster112.846
x-Southern Maryland95.643
Staten Island85.6153
York49.3087
Long Island310.2318
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia1301.000
Kentucky67.4627
Lexington58.3858
Charleston59.357
High Point211.15411
Tuesday's Games

Lancaster 6, Charleston 4

Kentucky 3, Staten Island 0

Gastonia 19, York 5

Lexington 6, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 5

Wednesday's Games

High Point 25 Lexington 9

Charleston 10, Lancaster 7

Kentucky 5, Staten Island 2

Gastonia 10, York 0

Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3

Thursday's Games

Kentucky at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

