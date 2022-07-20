|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Staten Island
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|York
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|Long Island
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|13
|0
|1.000
|—
|Kentucky
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|Lexington
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|Charleston
|5
|9
|.357
|8½
|High Point
|2
|11
|.154
|11
|Tuesday's Games
Lancaster 6, Charleston 4
Kentucky 3, Staten Island 0
Gastonia 19, York 5
Lexington 6, High Point 1
Southern Maryland 6, Long Island 5
|Wednesday's Games
High Point 25 Lexington 9
Charleston 10, Lancaster 7
Kentucky 5, Staten Island 2
Gastonia 10, York 0
Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3
|Thursday's Games
Kentucky at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Gastonia at York, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.