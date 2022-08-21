All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2614.650
x-Southern Maryland2316.589
Staten Island1922.487
York1724.435
Long Island1625.39010½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia2912.707
Kentucky2020.500
Lexington1722.43511
Charleston1722.43511
High Point1724.41412
Friday's Games

Gastonia 15, High Point 0

Long Island 9, York 2

Staten Island 4, Lexington 1

Charleston 8, Lancaster 4

Southern Maryland 8, Kentucky 7

Saturday's Games

Gastonia 11, High Point 5

Long Island 8, York 5

Staten Island 6, Lexington 5, 10 innings

Lancaster 6, Charleston 2

Kentucky 6, Southern Maryland 4

Sunday's Games

Long Island at York, 2 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

