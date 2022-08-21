|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|23
|16
|.589
|2½
|Staten Island
|19
|22
|.487
|8½
|York
|17
|24
|.435
|9½
|Long Island
|16
|25
|.390
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Kentucky
|20
|20
|.500
|9½
|Lexington
|17
|22
|.435
|11
|Charleston
|17
|22
|.435
|11
|High Point
|17
|24
|.414
|12
|Friday's Games
Gastonia 15, High Point 0
Long Island 9, York 2
Staten Island 4, Lexington 1
Charleston 8, Lancaster 4
Southern Maryland 8, Kentucky 7
|Saturday's Games
Gastonia 11, High Point 5
Long Island 8, York 5
Staten Island 6, Lexington 5, 10 innings
Lancaster 6, Charleston 2
Kentucky 6, Southern Maryland 4
|Sunday's Games
Long Island at York, 2 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
