|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Staten Island
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|x-Southern Maryland
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|York
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Long Island
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|11
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lexington
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|Kentucky
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|Charleston
|4
|8
|.333
|7½
|High Point
|1
|10
|.091
|10
|Saturday's Games
Gastonia 4, Lexington 1, 2, 1st game
Gastonia 5, Lexington 3, 2nd game
Lancaster 16, Charleston 7
Staten Island 8, York 4
Southern Maryland 5, High Point 4
Kentucky 3, Long Island 0
|Sunday's Games
Lancaster 6, Charleston 5
York 6, Staten Island 5
Kentucky 9, Long Island 4
High Point 4, Southern Maryland 1
Gastonia 12, Lexington 5
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
