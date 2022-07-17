All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster102.833
Staten Island93.7501
x-Southern Maryland75.5833
York47.364
Long Island38.273
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia1101.000
Lexington47.3647
Kentucky47.3647
Charleston48.333
High Point110.09110
Saturday's Games

Gastonia 4, Lexington 1, 2, 1st game

Gastonia 5, Lexington 3, 2nd game

Lancaster 16, Charleston 7

Staten Island 8, York 4

Southern Maryland 5, High Point 4

Kentucky 3, Long Island 0

Sunday's Games

Lancaster 6, Charleston 5

York 6, Staten Island 5

Kentucky 9, Long Island 4

High Point 4, Southern Maryland 1

Gastonia 12, Lexington 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

