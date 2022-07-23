All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster114.733
x-Southern Maryland106.625
Staten Island87.5333
York69.4005
Long Island411.2677
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia132.867
Kentucky78.4676
Lexington78.4676
Charleston79.438
High Point312.20010
Friday's Games

Lexington 7, Staten Island 5

Charleston 4, Kentucky 3

Long Island 9, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 2, Gastonia 1

York 6, Lancaster 1

Saturday's Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

