|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|Staten Island
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|York
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Long Island
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Kentucky
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|Lexington
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|Charleston
|7
|9
|.438
|6½
|High Point
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|Friday's Games
Lexington 7, Staten Island 5
Charleston 4, Kentucky 3
Long Island 9, Southern Maryland 4
High Point 2, Gastonia 1
York 6, Lancaster 1
|Saturday's Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
