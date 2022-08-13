All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster249.727
x-Southern Maryland1913.594
Staten Island1519.441
York1321.38211½
Long Island1222.35312½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia259.735
Kentucky1815.545
Charleston1517.4699
Lexington1319.40611
High Point1222.35313
Friday's Games

Lancaster 11, Lexington 5

Kentucky 12, York 2

Charleston 7, Long Island 3

Gastonia 9, High Point 4

Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 4

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

