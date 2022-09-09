All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3720.649
x-Southern Maryland3225.5615
Staten Island2632.44811½
Long Island2534.42413
York2237.37316
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia3820.655
Lexington2928.509
High Point2929.5009
Kentucky2730.47410½
Charleston2434.41414
Wednesday's Games

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 3

Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0, 1st game

Southern Maryland 2, Staten Island 0, 2nd game

York 6, Long Island 3, 1st game

Long Island 8, York 3, 2nd game

Lexington 7, Charleston 2, 1st game

Lexington 3, Charleston 1, 2nd game

High Point 5, Lancaster 1

Thursday's Games

Southern Maryland 11, Staten Island 0

Long Island 13, York 8

Lexington 7, Charleston 3

High Point 6, Lancaster 5

Gastonia 9, Kentucky 4

Friday's Games

Gastonia 12, Lexington 0

York 9, Southern Maryland 2

Lancaster 6, Charleston 2

Staten Island 6, Long Island 4

High Point 12, Kentucky 3

Saturday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 2 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

