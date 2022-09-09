|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|32
|25
|.561
|5
|Staten Island
|26
|32
|.448
|11½
|Long Island
|25
|34
|.424
|13
|York
|22
|37
|.373
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|38
|20
|.655
|—
|Lexington
|29
|28
|.509
|8½
|High Point
|29
|29
|.500
|9
|Kentucky
|27
|30
|.474
|10½
|Charleston
|24
|34
|.414
|14
|Wednesday's Games
Gastonia 6, Kentucky 3
Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0, 1st game
Southern Maryland 2, Staten Island 0, 2nd game
York 6, Long Island 3, 1st game
Long Island 8, York 3, 2nd game
Lexington 7, Charleston 2, 1st game
Lexington 3, Charleston 1, 2nd game
High Point 5, Lancaster 1
|Thursday's Games
Southern Maryland 11, Staten Island 0
Long Island 13, York 8
Lexington 7, Charleston 3
High Point 6, Lancaster 5
Gastonia 9, Kentucky 4
|Friday's Games
Gastonia 12, Lexington 0
York 9, Southern Maryland 2
Lancaster 6, Charleston 2
Staten Island 6, Long Island 4
High Point 12, Kentucky 3
|Saturday's Games
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 2 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
