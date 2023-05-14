All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland114.733
Long Island87.5333
York87.5333
Staten Island49.3086
Lancaster411.2677
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point133.812
Gastonia105.667
Lexington105.667
Charleston310.231
Frederick313.18810
Saturday's Games

Staten Island 6, Long Island 4

Lancaster at Frederick, ppd.

Southern Maryland 14, York 2

Lexington 9, Charleston 8

Gastonia 12, High Point 5

Sunday's Games

Staten Island 4, Long Island 0

Frederick 7, Lancaster 0, 1st game

Frederick 8, Lancaster 7, 2nd game

Charleston 2, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 6, York 1

High Point 4, Gastonia 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Lexington at Frederick, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

