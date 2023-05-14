|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Long Island
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|York
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Staten Island
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Lancaster
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|13
|3
|.812
|—
|Gastonia
|10
|5
|.667
|2½
|Lexington
|10
|5
|.667
|2½
|Charleston
|3
|10
|.231
|8½
|Frederick
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|Saturday's Games
Staten Island 6, Long Island 4
Lancaster at Frederick, ppd.
Southern Maryland 14, York 2
Lexington 9, Charleston 8
Gastonia 12, High Point 5
|Sunday's Games
Staten Island 4, Long Island 0
Frederick 7, Lancaster 0, 1st game
Frederick 8, Lancaster 7, 2nd game
Charleston 2, Lexington 1
Southern Maryland 6, York 1
High Point 4, Gastonia 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Frederick, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Lexington at Frederick, 11 a.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
