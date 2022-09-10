|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|32
|25
|.561
|5
|Staten Island
|26
|32
|.448
|11½
|Long Island
|25
|34
|.424
|13
|York
|22
|37
|.373
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|38
|20
|.655
|—
|Lexington
|29
|28
|.509
|8½
|High Point
|29
|29
|.500
|9
|Kentucky
|27
|30
|.474
|10½
|Charleston
|24
|34
|.414
|14
|Friday's Games
Gastonia 12, Lexington 0
York 9, Southern Maryland 2
Lancaster 6, Charleston 2
Staten Island 6, Long Island 4
High Point 12, Kentucky 3
|Saturday's Games
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 2 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
