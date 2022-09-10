All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3720.649
x-Southern Maryland3225.5615
Staten Island2632.44811½
Long Island2534.42413
York2237.37316
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia3820.655
Lexington2928.509
High Point2929.5009
Kentucky2730.47410½
Charleston2434.41414
Friday's Games

Gastonia 12, Lexington 0

York 9, Southern Maryland 2

Lancaster 6, Charleston 2

Staten Island 6, Long Island 4

High Point 12, Kentucky 3

Saturday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 2 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

