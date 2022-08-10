|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|18
|11
|.621
|2½
|Long Island
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|Staten Island
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|York
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|24
|7
|.774
|—
|Kentucky
|17
|15
|.531
|7½
|Charleston
|13
|16
|.448
|10
|Lexington
|13
|18
|.419
|11
|High Point
|11
|20
|.355
|13
|Tuesday's Games
Gastonia 10, Staten Island 5, 1st game
Gastonia 7, Staten Island 2, 2nd game
Kentucky 5, Lexington 2, 1st game
Lexington 3, Kentucky 2, 2nd game
Long Island 17, Lancaster 7, 7 innings
Charleston 9, York 8
Southern Maryland 7, High Point 3
|Wednesday's Games
Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 12:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
High Point at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
