All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster219.700
x-Southern Maryland1811.621
Long Island1219.387
Staten Island1219.387
York1219.387
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia247.774
Kentucky1715.531
Charleston1316.44810
Lexington1318.41911
High Point1120.35513
Tuesday's Games

Gastonia 10, Staten Island 5, 1st game

Gastonia 7, Staten Island 2, 2nd game

Kentucky 5, Lexington 2, 1st game

Lexington 3, Kentucky 2, 2nd game

Long Island 17, Lancaster 7, 7 innings

Charleston 9, York 8

Southern Maryland 7, High Point 3

Wednesday's Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 12:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

High Point at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you