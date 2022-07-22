All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster113.786
x-Southern Maryland105.667
Staten Island86.5713
York59.3576
Long Island311.2148
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia131.929
Kentucky77.5006
Lexington68.4297
Charleston69.400
High Point212.14311
Thursday's Games

Kentucky 7, Staten Island 4

York 6, Gastonia 2

Charleston 9, Lancaster 5

Lexington 11, High Point 6

Southern Maryland 11, Long Island 10

Friday's Games

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you