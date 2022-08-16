|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|22
|13
|.629
|2½
|Staten Island
|16
|21
|.432
|9½
|York
|15
|22
|.405
|10½
|Long Island
|13
|24
|.351
|12½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Kentucky
|19
|17
|.528
|5½
|Charleston
|16
|19
|.457
|8
|Lexington
|15
|20
|.429
|9
|High Point
|15
|22
|.405
|10
|Sunday's Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Southern Maryland 3, Gastonia 2
York 9, Lancaster 4
Staten Island 10, Long Island 5
High Point 8, Charleston 4
Lexington 7, Kentucky 6
|Wednesday's Games
Kentucky at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
