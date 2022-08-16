All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2511.694
x-Southern Maryland2213.629
Staten Island1621.432
York1522.40510½
Long Island1324.35112½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia2512.676
Kentucky1917.528
Charleston1619.4578
Lexington1520.4299
High Point1522.40510
Sunday's Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Southern Maryland 3, Gastonia 2

York 9, Lancaster 4

Staten Island 10, Long Island 5

High Point 8, Charleston 4

Lexington 7, Kentucky 6

Wednesday's Games

Kentucky at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you