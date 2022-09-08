All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3620.643
x-Southern Maryland3224.5714
Staten Island2532.43911½
Long Island2533.43112
York2137.36216
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia3720.649
Lexington2927.518
High Point2829.4919
Kentucky2729.482
Charleston2433.42113
Wednesday's Games

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 3

Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0, 1st game

Southern Maryland 2, Staten Island 0, 2nd game

York 6, Long Island 3, 1st game

Long Island 8, York 3, 2nd game

Lexington 7, Charleston 2, 1st game

Lexington 3, Charleston 1, 2nd game

High Point 5, Lancaster 1

Thursday's Games

Southern Maryland 11, Staten Island 0

Long Island 13, York 8

Lexington 7, Charleston 3

High Point 6, Lancaster 5

Gastonia 9, Kentucky 4

Friday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

