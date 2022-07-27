|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Staten Island
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|York
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Long Island
|6
|12
|.333
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Charleston
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Lexington
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Kentucky
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|High Point
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|Tuesday's Games
Lexington 10, Gastonia 4
Charleston 6, York 1
Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 8
Long Island 6, Staten Island Ferry 3
Kentucky 10, High Point 4
|Wednesday's Games
High Point at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
