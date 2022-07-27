All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster126.667
x-Southern Maryland127.632½
Staten Island99.5003
York711.3895
Long Island612.3336
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia144.778
Charleston109.526
Lexington99.5005
Kentucky810.4446
High Point414.22210
Tuesday's Games

Lexington 10, Gastonia 4

Charleston 6, York 1

Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 8

Long Island 6, Staten Island Ferry 3

Kentucky 10, High Point 4

Wednesday's Games

High Point at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

