All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster239.719
x-Southern Maryland1912.613
Staten Island1419.424
York1320.39410½
Long Island1221.36411½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia249.727
Kentucky1715.531
Charleston1417.4529
Lexington1318.41910
High Point1221.36412
Thursday's Games

Southern Maryland 2, High Point 0, 1st game

High Point 5, Southern Maryland 4, 2nd game

Charleston 11, York 1, 1st game

York 6, Charleston 2, 2nd game

Staten Island 9, Gastonia 7

Lancaster 12, Long Island 10

Lexington 10, Kentucky 2

Friday's Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

