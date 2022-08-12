|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|19
|12
|.613
|3½
|Staten Island
|14
|19
|.424
|9½
|York
|13
|20
|.394
|10½
|Long Island
|12
|21
|.364
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Kentucky
|17
|15
|.531
|6½
|Charleston
|14
|17
|.452
|9
|Lexington
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|High Point
|12
|21
|.364
|12
|Thursday's Games
Southern Maryland 2, High Point 0, 1st game
High Point 5, Southern Maryland 4, 2nd game
Charleston 11, York 1, 1st game
York 6, Charleston 2, 2nd game
Staten Island 9, Gastonia 7
Lancaster 12, Long Island 10
Lexington 10, Kentucky 2
|Friday's Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
