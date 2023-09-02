All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2820.583
Southern Maryland2622.5422
York2523.5213
Staten Island2424.500
Long Island2126.447
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3115.674
High Point2817.622
Charleston2225.468
Spire City (Frederick)1830.37514
Lexington1334.27718½
Friday's Games

Charleston 19, Staten Island 10

Long Island 2, Lancaster 1

York 7, High Point 3

Gastonia 5,Southern Maryland 2

Lexington 6, Spire City 4

Saturday's Games

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland, 3:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Staten Island at Charleston, 1:05 p.m.

York at High Point, 1:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

