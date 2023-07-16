|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Lancaster
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Southern Maryland
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Staten Island
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Long Island
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Gastonia
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Spire City (Frederick)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Lexington
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|Saturday's Games
Lancaster 7, Spire City 5
Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 2
Staten Island 12, Gastonia 10
York 5, Long Island 3
High Point 7, Lexingon 3
|Sunday's Games
Lancaster 9, Spire City 4
High Point 8, Lexingon 3
Gastonia 13, Staten Island 8
Southern Maryland 5, Charleston 1
York at Long Island, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Spire City at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
York at Charleston, 12:05 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
