All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland1711.607
York1711.593
Lancaster1712.607½
Staten Island1414.5003
Long Island1313.5003
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia1611.593
High Point1611.593
Charleston1314.4813
Spire City (Frederick)1217.4145
Lexington425.13813
Wednesday's Games

Spire City 3, Gastonia 2

Lancaster 8, York 5

Lexington 9, Charleston 1

Staten Island 14, High Point 4

Long Island 6, Southern Maryland 5

Thursday's Games

York 9, Lancaster 6

Charleston 8, Lexington 6

Staten Island 13, High Point 3

Southern Maryland at Long Island, ppd.

Gastonia 9, Spire City 6

Friday's Games

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, noon

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

