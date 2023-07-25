All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York93.750
Lancaster95.6431
Southern Maryland86.5712
Staten Island67.462
Long Island310.231
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point95.643
Gastonia85.615½
Spire City (Frederick)77.5002
Charleston66.5002
Lexington112.077
Sunday's Games

Spire City 11, Charleston 10

York 12, Lancaster 7

Southern Maryland 12, Gastonia 8

Staten Island 8, Lexington 7, 10 innings

High Point 10, Long Island 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

