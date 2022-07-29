All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Southern Maryland137.650
Lancaster127.632½
Staten Island1110.524
York1011.476
Long Island714.333
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia164.800
Charleston1011.476
Kentucky1011.476
Lexington912.429
High Point515.25011
Thursday's Games

Gastonia 8, Lexington 6

York 11, Charleston 5

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, ppd.

Long Island 4, Staten Island 3

High Point 9, Kentucky 7

Friday's Games

York at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

