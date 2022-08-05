All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster188.692
x-Southern Maryland1510.600
Staten Island1215.444
Long Island1017.370
York1017.370
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia224.846
Kentucky1413.519
Charleston1114.44010½
Lexington1115.42311
High Point818.30814
Thurday's Games

Staten Island 10, Long Island 7

Lancaster 11, York 3

Charleston at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Gastonia 10, Lexington 5

Kentucky 6, High Point 2

Friday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, 2, 3:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

