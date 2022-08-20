|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|23
|15
|.605
|1½
|Staten Island
|18
|22
|.450
|7½
|York
|17
|23
|.425
|8½
|Long Island
|15
|25
|.375
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Kentucky
|19
|20
|.487
|8½
|Lexington
|17
|21
|.447
|10
|Charleston
|17
|21
|.447
|10
|High Point
|17
|23
|.425
|11
|Thursday's Games
Gastonia 12, Southern Maryland 7
York 5, Lancaster 4
Staten Island 14, Long Island 5
High Point 12, Charleston 1
Lexington 8, Kentucky 7
|Friday's Games
Gastonia 15, High Point 0
Long Island 9, York 2
Staten Island 4, Lexington 1
Charleston 8, Lancaster 4
Southern Maryland 8, Kentucky 7
|Saturday's Games
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Long Island at York, 2 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
