All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2514.641
x-Southern Maryland2315.605
Staten Island1822.450
York1723.425
Long Island1525.37510½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia2812.700
Kentucky1920.487
Lexington1721.44710
Charleston1721.44710
High Point1723.42511
Thursday's Games

Gastonia 12, Southern Maryland 7

York 5, Lancaster 4

Staten Island 14, Long Island 5

High Point 12, Charleston 1

Lexington 8, Kentucky 7

Friday's Games

Gastonia 15, High Point 0

Long Island 9, York 2

Staten Island 4, Lexington 1

Charleston 8, Lancaster 4

Southern Maryland 8, Kentucky 7

Saturday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Long Island at York, 2 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

