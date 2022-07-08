All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster301.000
Staten Island301.000
x-Southern Maryland31.750½
Long Island12.3332
York03.0003
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia301.000
Kentucky12.3332
Lexington12.3332
Charleston13.250
High Point03.0003
Thursday's Games

Staten Island 1, Long Island 0

Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game

Southern Maryland 2, Charleston 0, 2nd game

Lancaster 3, York 1

Lexington 7, Kentucky 1

Gastonia 6 High Point 4

Friday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

Lancaster 8, Kentucky 5

Long Island 2, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 3, York 1

Staten Island 8, Charleston 6

Saturday's Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, 2, TBD

Kentucky at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

