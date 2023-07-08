All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster101.000
York101.000
Long Island101.000
Southern Maryland01.0001
Staten Island01.0001
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston101.000
Gastonia101.000
High Point01.0001
Lexington01.0001
Spire City (Frederick)01.0001
Friday's Games

Staten Island 10, Charleston 6, 1st game

Staten Island 6, Charleston 3, 2nd game

Lexington 7, York 6

Spire City 6, Lancaster 3

Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 8, Gastonia 1

Saturday's Games

Charleston 4, Staten Island 2

York 10, Lexington 7

Lancaster 17, Spire City 4

Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 2

Gastonia 7, High Point 2

Sunday's Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Lexington at York, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2, noon

