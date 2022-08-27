|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|25
|19
|.568
|4½
|Staten Island
|20
|26
|.435
|10½
|York
|19
|27
|.413
|11½
|Long Island
|18
|28
|.391
|12½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Kentucky
|24
|21
|.533
|6½
|Lexington
|20
|24
|.455
|10
|High Point
|20
|26
|.435
|11
|Charleston
|19
|25
|.432
|11
|Thursday's Games
Lancaster 4, Long Island 3
York 6, Southern Maryland 4
Lexington 4, High Point 0
Gastonia 9, Charleston 1
Kentucky 13, Staten Island 11
|Friday's Games
Long Island 12, Charleston 0
Kentucky 6, Lexington 1
Southern Maryland 8, York 1
High Point 8, Gastonia 3
Lancaster 3, Staten Island 1
|Saturday's Games
Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lexington at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.