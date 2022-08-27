All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3015.667
x-Southern Maryland2519.568
Staten Island2026.43510½
York1927.41311½
Long Island1828.39112½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia3115.674
Kentucky2421.533
Lexington2024.45510
High Point2026.43511
Charleston1925.43211
Thursday's Games

Lancaster 4, Long Island 3

York 6, Southern Maryland 4

Lexington 4, High Point 0

Gastonia 9, Charleston 1

Kentucky 13, Staten Island 11

Friday's Games

Long Island 12, Charleston 0

Kentucky 6, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 8, York 1

High Point 8, Gastonia 3

Lancaster 3, Staten Island 1

Saturday's Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

