All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York2720.574
Southern Maryland2520.5561
Long Island2622.542
Lancaster1826.409
Staten Island1530.33311
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3314.702
High Point3315.688½
Lexington2126.44712
Charleston1729.37015½
Frederick1730.36216
Tuesday's Games

Long Island 10, Staten Island 0

Lancaster 6, Gastonia 0

High Point 8, Lexington 3

Charleston 2, York 0

Frederick 6, Southern Maryland 3

Wednesday's Games

Staten Island 4, Long Island 3

Gastonia 9, Lancaster 7

High Point 10, Lexington 0

Charleston 7, York 1

Frederick at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Gastonia at Lancaster, 2, 11 a.m.

Frederick at Southern Maryland, 2, 4 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

York at Frederick, 7 p.m.

