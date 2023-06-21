|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Southern Maryland
|25
|20
|.556
|1
|Long Island
|26
|22
|.542
|1½
|Lancaster
|18
|26
|.409
|7½
|Staten Island
|15
|30
|.333
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|33
|14
|.702
|—
|High Point
|33
|15
|.688
|½
|Lexington
|21
|26
|.447
|12
|Charleston
|17
|29
|.370
|15½
|Frederick
|17
|30
|.362
|16
|Tuesday's Games
Long Island 10, Staten Island 0
Lancaster 6, Gastonia 0
High Point 8, Lexington 3
Charleston 2, York 0
Frederick 6, Southern Maryland 3
|Wednesday's Games
Staten Island 4, Long Island 3
Gastonia 9, Lancaster 7
High Point 10, Lexington 0
Charleston 7, York 1
Frederick at Southern Maryland, ppd.
|Thursday's Games
Gastonia at Lancaster, 2, 11 a.m.
Frederick at Southern Maryland, 2, 4 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
York at Frederick, 7 p.m.
