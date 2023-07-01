All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York3223.582
Long Island3224.571½
Southern Maryland2727.500
Lancaster2331.426
Staten Island1737.31514½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3917.696
High Point3719.6612
Lexington2630.46413
Charleston2132.39616½
Spire City (Frederick)2135.37518
Friday's Games

Lancaster 4, Charleston 3

Long Island 9, Staten Island 7

York 3, High Point 2

Gastonia 15, Southern Maryland 0

Lexington 8, Spire City 6

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 2, 2:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Monday's Games

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

