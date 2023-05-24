All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island148.636
Southern Maryland148.636
York1012.4554
Staten Island713.3506
Lancaster716.304
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point186.727
Gastonia166.7141
Lexington1012.4767
Frederick815.364
Charleston614.26310
Tuesday's Games

Long Island 9, Staten Island 3

Southern Maryland 14, York 2

Charleston 3, Lexington 2

High Point 2, Lancaster 1, game 1

High Point 4, Lancaster 2, game 2

Gastonia 6, Frederick 0

Wednesday's Games

Lexington at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at Frederick, 11 a.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

High Point at Frederick, 7 p.m.

