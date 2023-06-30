All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York3123.574
Long Island3124.564½
Southern Maryland2726.509
Lancaster2231.415
Staten Island1736.32113½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3817.691
High Point3718.6731
Lexington2530.45513
Charleston2131.40415½
Spire City (Frederick)2134.38217
Thursday's Games

Lexington 4, Lancaster 1, 1st game

Lancaster 11, Lexongton 9, 2nd game

Staten Island 8, York 7

Charleston 10, Spire City 2

Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 2

High Point 11, Gastonia 1

Friday's Games

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 2, 2:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

