x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3316.673
x-Southern Maryland2920.5924
Staten Island2129.42012½
Long Island2030.40013½
York2030.40013½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia3317.660
Kentucky2425.490
Lexington2424.5008
High Point2228.44011
Charleston2128.42911½
Tuesday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

York 3, Staten Island 2

Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game

Southern Maryland 4, Charleston 0, 2nd game

Lexington 5, Kentucky 1

Long Island 7, Lancaster 6

Wednesday's Games

Lexington 17, Kentucky 16, 11 innings

Gastonia 2, High Point 0, 1st game

High Point 8, Gastonia 7, 2nd game

Staten Island 15, York 13

Southern Maryland 8, Charleston 4

Lancaster 12, Long Island 3

Thursday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

