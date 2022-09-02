All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3317.660
x-Southern Maryland2921.5804
Staten Island2229.43111½
Long Island2130.41212½
York2031.39213½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia3318.647
Kentucky2525.500
Lexington2425.4908
High Point2328.45110
Charleston2228.44010½
Thursday's Games

High Point 3, Gastonia 2

Staten Island 7, York 6

Charleston 9, Southern Maryland 4

Kentucky 10, Lexington 3

Long Island 6, Lancaster 3

Friday's Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

