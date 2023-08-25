All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2417.585
Southern Maryland2318.5611
Staten Island2219.5372
York1921.475
Long Island1623.4107
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2513.658
Gastonia2514.641½
Charleston2020.5006
Spire City (Frederick)1724.415
Lexington931.22517
Thursday's Games

Southern Maryland 12, Staten Island 4

Lancaster 6, York 2

Lexington at High Point, ppd.

Charleston 9, Spire City 8

Gastonia 13, Long Island 12

Friday's Games

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.

Charleston at York, 2 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

