|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Southern Maryland
|23
|18
|.561
|1
|Staten Island
|22
|19
|.537
|2
|York
|19
|21
|.475
|4½
|Long Island
|16
|23
|.410
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Gastonia
|25
|14
|.641
|½
|Charleston
|20
|20
|.500
|6
|Spire City (Frederick)
|17
|24
|.415
|9½
|Lexington
|9
|31
|.225
|17
|Thursday's Games
Southern Maryland 12, Staten Island 4
Lancaster 6, York 2
Lexington at High Point, ppd.
Charleston 9, Spire City 8
Gastonia 13, Long Island 12
|Friday's Games
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.
Charleston at York, 2 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Lancaster, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.